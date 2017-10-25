A Russian Haircut

Hey everyone,

One week since our challenge ended and we are working hard on our upcoming book The King of FU. But, we’ve stopped to make a post over on Hijacked Amygdala for our bi-weekly story.

It is called Snip-Snip and it is about getting a hair cut in Russia–among other things.

Click HERE to read.

I hope you guys enjoy it and while you’re there please check out some of the other artists like;

MARKRENNY2’s poetic and short little piece “SHELTER”

or The Magic Black Book who continues to be wonderful with her piece “Man on the Moon”

Thank you, we will have updates soon on upcoming projects,

Ben & Nikita