October 14, 2017 What Happened When Frank Died Frank died.
6 comments
Frank died? The end?
Yeah. This was always my plan. Each story has examined every different afterlife I could think of, except one.
Aaaaaaaaaggggggghhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Thank you so much for this highly entertaining series of amazingly written shorts 💖
Wow.
Epic ending. Didn’t expect that.
…can’t believe he’s really gone. I’LL NEVER FORGET YOU FRANK
My expectations were clearly too high. 🤣
A minimalistic ending, I could have imagined …; )…I will definitely miss him too.
