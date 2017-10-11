The Festering Wound of Tacky

Hey everyone,

I’ve been forgetting to post when we contribute to Hijacked Amygdala. For those of you who don’t know, every other Wednesday we post a piece of art and story. It is an awesome community with a bunch of really talented people.

If you like art you should check out some of Anna Spoon’s collages. They are fantastic.

And if you like poetry The Magic Black Book is always one of my favorites.

If you’d like to read today’s story and see some of the other artists, click HERE.

Thank you,

Flash-365

**some of you may have read this story already. It was up for a bit but we took it down in light of everything that was happening in Vegas.