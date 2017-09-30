Hi everyone,

This will be our last Flash Back since our challenge ends in 17 days. After that we have a bunch of things in mind. We won’t be doing Flash Fiction every day but hopefully our new projects will be just as entertaining. We will be working on longer projects and creating zines on PATREON.

But, for now, here are the five stories we enjoyed most this month with a little backstory (click titles to link):

Glverbintinkinstry: This is a story about trying to make friends. It came from two stories I wanted to write. One was about a man who absorbed life on contact and one was about becoming friends with someone who spoke purely gibberish. I started writing one and the other kind of made its way in and so, here is the result.

Strip, Baby: Hm, well this is almost entirely a true story. I realized people might think the main character was a woman and it can be read either way. But in reality, it was just me.

How I broke my Leg: I just like this story. I was waiting outside for a meeting and looking down at puddles wondering if I could jump through and the world would just be in reverse. I forgot about that for about eight months and then I found myself looking the wrong way while crossing the road I live on and this came out of that.

You Wouldn’t Want to Float to China: This story started as the first line and then sat in my “meh” folder for a long long time. I don’t know what made me start working on it again but I’m happy with how it came out.

DEATH’s Mistake: This is the penultimate DEATH story. The final story will bring all of her stories to somewhat of an end. This one is by far my favorite interaction with her. And my number one fear in life has always been getting stabbed on a full stomach, don’t know why.

Anyways, those are the five.

Honorable mentions:

It Took me Seven Minutes to Write This Story (My favorite this month)

A Cheese Stick Funeral (N’s favorite this month)

What I Tell my Cat in the Middle of the Night (Y’s favorite this month.)

Thanks for reading,

Flash 365