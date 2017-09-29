A Cheese Stick Funeral

In two-thousand-six, Mike Allen died in a car accident. He wasn’t a particularly good, or bad, kid. We had the bond of occasional pencil lending.

In two-thousand-nine, I got a job at Arby’s. I hadn’t thought much about Mike in the time between.

His family was noticeably overweight. I watched them, tucked around the Arby’s placid green table. They barely fit. Maybe that is what would have happened to Mike, I thought. They looked sad.

I stood at the cash register. I watched them eat splotchy containers of cheese sticks in silence. It was an uncomfortable reminder.

For once, I wished the place would get busy. Instead, it didn’t and instead, I watched them. I wondered whether they were there because Mike had died. If, maybe, they’d been a nice happy, healthy family. Then, when Mike died, his mother didn’t feel like cooking anymore. His father didn’t feel like arguing. Maybe, they started going out a bit more, sitting in silence like they were just then.

Someone close to me dying might be the only thing that would get me to eat at Arby’s, I joked with myself darkly, then shook the thought away. I felt guilty, so, I made an extra box of cheese sticks. I brought it over to the table.

“I knew Mike,” I said, placing the cheese sticks down.

The father nodded, the mother looked about to cry, the sister ate one of the cheese sticks. I stood there.

“I’m sorry,” I managed before going back behind the counter.