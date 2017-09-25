How I Broke My Leg

I’ve been living on the same one-way street for six months. Today, I looked the wrong way before crossing for the second time this week. I noticed it only half-way across, dodging a blue Volkswagen.
I got home, perturbed. So–like any well-trained millennial–I asked Google:
Can you develop dyslexia in your late twenties?
To which it responded, in a multitude of condescending articles: No. Yet, as I searched further, deeper, I began to wander curiously through forums until I got sucked into one odd little chat room for people called Puddle Jumpers. At first I thought it might be some joke. The banner was gray and the text came through in ugly pinks and greens, but it was active. One post, just a day ago read “First successful jump!!!”
I clicked it.
The user: Disrexic321, wrote this:
28.7041° N, 77.1025° E – On attempt 23, made it through! I can’t stop looking at my eyes!!! So. cool!
I kept scrolling down. There were dozens of responses; mostly congratulations. Many seemed to be impressed that the person was successful on just their 23rd jump, whatever that meant. I went back to the main screen. I kept going down the page until I found a post that fit my sentiment, it read:
What the hell is this?
The responses were a bit less welcoming. A few people called for the administrators to delete the comment. But, on the second page of responses there was someone who had posted a PDF download. Curious still, I clicked it.
The Other Side of Your Child’s Face: A Study on Dyslexia
By: Dr. Rosedale-Grosse
I skimmed through, becoming more and more confused and more and more curious. From what I could understand, the Doctor posited a theory that certain puddles, when jumped in or trodden across, will flip the world and become as one would see it in a mirror. He cited studies which showed that Dyslexia was drastically less popular in drier regions of the world and that it often begins in adolescence as a result of children’s tendencies to puddle jump.
I actually laughed when I read of the Doctors experiments, leading schools of children to puddle ridden parks and then performing all manner of convoluted tests; jumping on one foot, high-fiving, swinging a bat, writing words in the air with a finger, as well as more standard tests of directional awareness.
It all seemed so absurd that I had to sit back and whistle, only to find myself looking out of the window, wondering when it might rain next.
It being St, Petersburg, I didn’t have to wonder long. An hour later I was outside. I stood over the fresh puddles, looking around for executors of judgement. Finding none, I jumped once, then again. I didn’t feel a difference but the thrill of it took me and I couldn’t stop. There was another, and another. Then, I saw a big fat one in the middle of the road.
I checked for cars, and went for it.
8 comments
Reblogged this on BCSBook Reviews and News.
LikeLike
Haha very creative story idea. I liked it 🙂
LikeLike
I was invested from start to finish. Holy smokes. This is fantastic! Well crafted.
LikeLike
Packed in a lot in a short amount of space, including a nicely layered character by story’s end. Always been a fan of puddle jumping myself. I’ll have to be more mindful of the way i hold myself while doing it next time. 🙂
LikeLike
I always look forward to reading your flash fiction! They’re always fun to read.
LikeLike
love the story…
LikeLike
I am always looking forward to a new story every day. Today, however, I have really problems in understanding. Either it is very particularly oblique or I am extremely unimaginative today. Twice looked in the wrong direction, then a dodging maneuver and then at home googled dyslexia ????? The wrong look and perhaps the dyslexia-related conceptuality revenges itself in the end at the puddle jumping on the street …. there he broke his foot or?
Oha, it seems to me this time are infinitely many detais hidden !. The Puddle Jumpers-chatroom whose content only insider understand, I can blindly understand. Whereby the puddle jumping course has its own quality and according to the story at the end stillprocured two big twists, that is gorgeous! (by the way in german “splendid” is “herrlich” = “manful” and “stupid” is “dämlich” = “ladyful” …;) …)
And the Doctors theory is gigantic, a mirrored world is to blame Dyslexia. But one thing is already clear, it is twisted already the world!
I guess this will be my favorite story when I understand it….: )
LikeLike
That was unexpected! What a unique concept 🙂 I thoroughly enjoyed reading this.
LikeLike