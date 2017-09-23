What Happened When Frank Died: The Evaluation

Frank died.

Someone handed him a folder. That someone had a face, but Frank didn’t catch it. He finally found his bearings at a desk. It was wooden, too small for him. He hunched over the folder, opened it. He looked at the first page.

SELF EVALUATION

it said, at the top. Frank looked around. Everyone else in the room was hunched over their desks, scribbling away. There couldn’t have been more than ten others though the room might have fit fifteen. Frank looked back down at the paper, at the top:

Rate yourself from 1-5 in each category, be as honest as possible.

Down the right hand side there were five little rows of bubbles that went down the page. On the left, there were questions.

“How good of a person were you?”

Frank filled in the 1 bubble with a no.2 pencil he found sitting at the top of the desk. He moved onto the next question.

“How well did you treat your mother?”

Frank frowned, he looked down the page, turned it. It went on for ten pages. Frank set the pencil down. He looked to his right at a sweaty, trembling teenage boy.

“Kid, what is going on?”

The kid didn’t turn, didn’t stop shakily filling in bubbles. Frank flipped further, past the self-evaluation. Behind it, tabbed, was a file with his wife’s name on it. He looked at the first line.

“How good of a person was Sara Liester?”

He flipped further; his mother, father, friends, and last; his son. He looked up and down the page, growing angrier. He slammed the folder shut and stood up. He looked around and found a door. He went through into the hall beyond. A middle eastern man in a white robed smiled.

“Heya! All done?”

Frank pushed the folder into the man’s chest.

“How dare you ask me to judge my son!” Frank growled.

The man smiled wider, “Sorry, friend, let me see here.”

He flipped through Frank’s folder, all the way to the end. He frowned at the page. “No offense, but I wouldn’t have thought this one would be too difficult for anyone.”

Frank tensed, he held back from punching the man. The man seemed to catch on. He pulled out the last few pages of the folder and folded them up.

“I think we both know his fate is pretty much sealed anyways, there.” He handed Frank the folder back. Frank took it.

“When can I see them?”

The man shrugged, “all depends on you bud,” he held out the pencil. Frank took it. He sulked back into the room, sat down. The teenage boy was still shaking, Frank could almost smell his sweat.

He flipped open the folder and started filling in bubbles at random.

