D and I sat on the couch binge-watching Sons of Anarchy. I looked over at the fridge. It sat, mocking.
“Mehh!” I groaned, longingly, fingers outstretched toward the refrigerator.
D nodded, sleepily. He batted the air in the direction of the fridge.
“I think we deserve superpowers,” D decided.
I curled up further into the corner of the couch. “Mhm.”
“Because,” he continued, “we wouldn’t abuse it, you know.”
I nodded.
He flicked his finger at the refrigerator. “You know, I’d just open that fridge and make a beer come to me, that’s it. I wouldn’t hurt anyone.”
The thought of beer made my stomach turn on itself.
“I’m too hungover for beer.”
D sighed. “Well, we could use it for water too, that wouldn’t be an abuse of power?”
Someone just shot someone in Sons of Anarchy. I watched, unblinking. “Mhm, but it’s a slippery slope. First water, then” I waved at the TV, “murder and stuff.”
D groaned, lit a cigarette.
“Well,” he said, “what about just liquids?”
For some reason the word liquid made my hangover hate itself even more. I closed my eyes.
“Even blood?”
“Hm,” D thought for a moment. “Okay, well I wouldn’t use it for blood.”
“Me either,” I agreed, almost asleep.
The episode ended. The screen went black, a message appeared: PLAY NEXT EPISODE?
I looked around. The remote sat beside the TV. I waved my hand at it. I looked over at D, he was nodding slowly.
“A slippery slope,” he mumbled. We both closed our eyes, resigned.
Reblogged this on BCSBook Reviews and News.
oh, not a good day. The two are pretty bad and weak. Hopefully, they’ll recover well without superpowers. Your story shines again of imagination, incredible. It seems that you do not loose any energy in contrast to the two characters. If you use magic, remember: “It’s a slippery slope. First water, then” I waved at the TV, “murder and stuff.”
Was right there on the couch – you are a great writer – only still getting a feel for your writing but glad to have stumbled on another post today – 😉
: )
