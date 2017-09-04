It Took me Seven Minutes to Write This Story

I spent twenty minutes today trying to catch a fly between two fingers.

I’ll just write that again,

I spent twenty minutes today trying to catch a fly between two fingers.

It took just over fourteen minutes to get Ronald Reagan to the hospital after he’d been shot.

It took Martin Luther King seven minutes to write the first draft of his “I have a Dream” speech; thirteen minutes on the second draft.

It takes Gordon Ramsay just under sixteen minutes to make a three course meal.

It took Jesse James and average of four minutes and twelve seconds to rob a bank.

It took Harry Houdini less than eleven minutes to escape a straitjacket on his first attempt.

It took Leonardo Davinci nineteen minutes to paint both eyes on the Mona Lisa.

It took Alexander the Great a little over seventeen minutes to burn Persepolis to the ground.

It took John Lennon nine minutes to write ‘Imagine’–three minutes to set the melody. That’s only twelve minutes.

None of these things are true, but still–I spent twenty minutes today trying to catch a fly between two fingers.