Help Us Keep the Lights On

Driving to high school every morning, my brother and I would listen to NPR; he had an interest in world news and I had a brother. I remember they’d do a thing–once a year, maybe. They’d do a fund raiser. If I thought NPR was boring, NPR on a fundraising spree: doubly so. I’d say, “God, can we turn this shit off, they are just asking for money!” And my brother, the driver, would say, “If we don’t fund the people who create good content, then they’ll all become veterinarians.” Or, maybe he didn’t say that, maybe he said, “Stop picking your nose and wiping it on the seat!” I don’t remember. Either way, he had a point.

So, we started a PATREON account because–well, we are struggling artists and our land-lady doesn’t except struggling art.

Flash-365 and our art and stories there is, and always will remain free. What we want to do on PATREON is to create new content.

Starting at the end of our Flash 365 Challenge (October 16th) we will start our new project which we will announce then.

To gain access, it is only 1 dollars/month (however, you can donate as much as you want, I promise we won’t stop you.) This will get you access to anything we publish there and also help us to keep Flash-365 up and running.

If you’d like to donate just click “Become a Patron,” this will lead you to a sign up page where you can choose how much you’d like to contribute.

This ends our daily broadcast fundraiser, thank you for your time.

-Flash 365