Help Us Keep the Lights On

Driving to high school every morning, my brother and I would listen to NPR; he had an interest in world news and I had a brother. I remember they’d do a thing–once a year, maybe. They’d do a fund raiser. If I thought NPR was boring, NPR on a fundraising spree: doubly so. I’d say, “God, can we turn this shit off, they are just asking for money!” And my brother, the driver, would say, “If we don’t fund the people who create good content, then they’ll all become veterinarians.” Or, maybe he didn’t say that, maybe he said, “Stop picking your nose and wiping it on the seat!” I don’t remember. Either way, he had a point.
So, we started a PATREON account because–well, we are struggling artists and our land-lady doesn’t except struggling art.
Flash-365 and our art and stories there is, and always will remain free. What we want to do on PATREON is to create new content.
Starting at the end of our Flash 365 Challenge (October 16th) we will start our new project which we will announce then.
To gain access, it is only 1 dollars/month (however, you can donate as much as you want, I promise we won’t stop you.) This will get you access to anything we publish there and also help us to keep Flash-365 up and running.
If you’d like to donate just click “Become a Patron,” this will lead you to a sign up page where you can choose how much you’d like to contribute.
Check it out by clicking HERE
This ends our daily broadcast fundraiser, thank you for your time.
-Flash 365
8 comments
Good luck with the project. Until my work situation improves, I’m going to be restricted to free context only.
content
No worries man, we are just trying to get into making some money. We will continue to post free content here and we made the minimum a dollar because we want it to be easy to see anything we do there. We just want to find a way to make enough to be able to work more on the things we love and less on the things we do for a living haha.
Reblogged this on BCSBook Reviews and News.
Thank you very much!
I only just signed up last month on Patreon, pledging a paltry $5.00 a month. Now I’m going to raise it to $10.00, because I adore you guys, I truly believe in you and your work and that I’ll one day see your art and a short story in the The New Yorker, but mostly because I’m job hunting and really need the good karma. 😉
As always, you guys ROCK.
haha thank you so much. You’ve been so supportive from the beginning. I hope you know that anything we publish in the future is coming to you, signed with thank yous. We get contemplative sometimes and wonder if we will get anywhere but you always make me feel like we can. After october is going to be a big step for us to see if we can make writing and art into out living. I truly hope we are good enough to get there. Thank you, always.
I wish you all the best and a lot o luck, but I´m sure you´ll have sucess! I love reading your stories, altough it takes still a lot of time, because of the language. But I´m sure this is getting better and better as I get more used in reading english.
