FLASHBACK: August

Hi, for those of you who haven’t seen ‘Flash-backs’ before; at the end of each month I make a post highlighting five stories we are most proud of along with some details as to what inspired them. Hope you enjoy them.

(Click the titles to link to the stories)

The Scream – This is a story about how I feel sometimes. I originally wrote it in first person but I felt like it fit better to make Al responsible for my actions.

Memphis – This is a true story from a few weeks ago when I visited Memphis Tennessee with my mother and brother. We drove from Massachusetts to California and it was the first time I got to see much of the country. The good and the bad.

What Happened When Frank Died: The Mississippi Boogie Woogie – This is part of our ongoing series about Frank. For those of you who don’t know, every Saturday Frank dies. Each story is meant to be read individually and as part of a whole. You can read them in any order. I thought of this one while I was in New Orleans. I was at some absinth house and there was a jazz musician playing. He was incredible yet there he was at some crummy bar in New Orleans. It made me think of all the musicians and artists and so on that are just as good as any of the greats, but end up forgotten.

The Second Coming of Christ’s First Day on the Job – A long time ago I wrote a book called ‘The Real John Wayne.’ In it, I had this idea for a doctor who had all of these silly theories about life, one of them being that the first thing a child sees will affect who they become. This ties into the greater plot-line of the book but I don’t know if I will ever do anything with it. Instead I just wrote this fun little story about The Second Coming of Christ being born under these circumstances.

Forty Cents Worth of a Story – This is almost entirely a true story except that the man did speak a lot more to Dan and I. He never did finish his pizza story but he did have some interesting things to say about some Russian woman who served him food once.

