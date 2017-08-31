Dancing to the Death of Beauty

Drug dealers only ever offer me cocaine. We are in Portugal, an old man grabs my arm, he smiles, his teeth are black.
“What?”
“Cocaine-ah?”
“Why would you offer me cocaine? You have offered everyone else here Hashish but yet you offer me cocaine? I don’t think I look like I like cocaine.”
“You do kind of look like you like cocaine,” Hank says, standing back.
“Why cause I’m skinny and white? Maybe I like Hashish, you’re skinny and white but they still offer you Hashish!”
“Hashish?”
“What?” I turn back to the old man. He had replaced the bag of cocaine with what looked like a balled up brownie.
“What is that?”
“Hashish.”
I sigh. “No, no–thank you.”
He frowns, looking hurt. He reaches in his pocket, pulls back out the bag of cocaine. “Cocaine-ah?” he asks, sheepish.
“No! Thanks,” I tell him. He sighs, shuffling over to a group of French girls nearby. “Hashish?” he asks them.
Hank and I walk on. We find a half-circled row of steps at the end, leading into the sea. A crowd has formed there. Below, a band, a couple flamenco dancers are getting ready to perform.
“Why can’t people just offer me some pot for once?” I ask. But, Hank isn’t listening. He is one of those people always looking for beauty behind every corner. So, anytime someone does something, claiming beauty, he plays close attention–hopeful. If it is beautiful, he gets annoyed at his own short-comings, if it isn’t, he gets annoyed at the short-comings of the rest of the world.
What happens next makes “beautiful” look like a truly dull and worthless word. They are all over the platform–clapping, stomping, hollering. The guitarist narrates in Portuguese as the man and woman dance. We can’t understand; it doesn’t matter. It is like watching two storms make love. The woman, wearing red–violent. The man, his white shirt open; his whole chest beating. There is something about it, something sexual–no, the word “sexual” is a party-cracker to the napalm that is their dance.
I try to imagine the pair having sex and all I see is a building being demolished. I try to picture myself, brazen, following the pair to bed; my mind backs away, scared as a puppy following the scent of steak into a fire.
When it ends, the woman sets her foot down with such force it cracks the cobble-stone. Finally, I take a breath.
“Good lord,” I say, turning to Hank. He is looking down at his own hands, he is weeping.
“I’m worthless!” he cries at them.
I reach out and pat him on the back, gently.
Absolutely Brilliant! Apologies I have not been reading more of your work lately, I have a stack of uni texts to get through – obvs I’m keeping up to date with Frank lol! Great writing, really great – see ya on Saturday 😊
Haha, thanks. I’m glad you’ve been keeping up with Frank. Almost done. I think only six or seven stories left to go for him. But I’m glad you liked this piece. Just wrote it a bit ago and decided I liked it better than the other story I had planned for today.
I love reading as much as I love writing and when a piece compels me to write some form of response then I’m happiest. I love that feeling when you close a book and think wow! well it’s the same with blogs, sometime you haven’t the words to tell someone how their piece moves you and most of the time ‘lovely’ or an emoji is all you can type yet you know it means much much more and stays with you … I love how rich your short stories are, I have no problem passing this onto you as they thoroughly entertain me
I understand exactly what you mean. Thank you so much, this makes me happy.
This is so good! Your description: “…is a party-cracker to the napalm that is their dance.”
haha thank you very much. I stopped on that line for a moment and thought about what best to put. I’m glad I chose right.
You have a lot of humorous moments flash, but also thoughtful moments. The humorous refer to your typical phrases … hmm, why they always offer you the harder drugs, no idea.
The beauty dies here in history, I find at least as much to the howl as Hank.
I wondered how Hank was conscious of it? Because he certainly does not have the clarified idea that these couple were only actors, at best show their show in a dream world and then land after the final Fustritt in the real world, which is unbearable…poor Hank!
I think it depends how you see Hank’s character. He is, slightly, insane and out of touch with reality but in a way sometimes more in touch than the other characters. Something for me to think about, thanks. And it is true, for some reason I always, always get offered cocaine. I was just traveling with my mom and brother and even in America people do it. No idea why.
Vielen Dank Flash für die Antwort …. ui, mit dem Kokain muss dein Aussehen oder Verhalten sein? … bekommst du ein Rasta-peruke und dann kommt das vielleicht nicht mehr? ….. ich denke an einen Witz:
Drei Männer sitzen im Gefängnis für Drogen und denken, wie sie ausbrechen können.
Der Heroin-abhängige denkt: “Ganz einfach, ich hole uns einen Schuss und wir fliegen wie die Engel durch die Gitterstäbe”.
Dann ist mein Kokain-abhängig aufgeregt: “Unsinn, wir ziehen eine Linie und wouuuushhhh, wir Geschwindigkeit zwischen den Bars durch”
Der Kiffer verlässt sich Zeit und dachte: “Weißt du, was Jungs, wir rauchen zuerst ein Gelenk und dann verschieben wir das Ding auf morgen!”
…… Das Hank ist ein bisschen verrückt war mir irgendwie klar und dass er ein sehr ehrliches Herz hat. Warum sollte er keinen Kontakt mit der Realität haben, verstehe ich nicht ganz. Ich würde ihn annehmen, wenn das möglich ist …; )
I think that’s an excellent short story, Flash. There is, perhaps, an implied equivalence between the beauty of art (flamenco in this case) and drugs. You are “offered cocaine” because your response is so vivid, while those around you are only offered hashish – their response is less keenly felt. And Hank, of course, is a long-term beauty addict, who no longer gains pleasure from the drug, but craves it, and suffers when he can’t get it.
Haha yes, I really like this analysis. And I’m glad you liked the story.
Ohhh, Penny this is very interresting. I understood why Cocaine is offered instead of dope. But I want still fight for Hank! He is addicted to beauty you say, but how did he realize that the beauty is lost for him.
For me Hank is not somebody looking around and thinking oh nice face, beautiful boobs, I´m in love…..I thought he was more about sincerely love, that he found his soulmate? He would never ever have doupt in his love….he would perhaps wish to dance with his soulmate like this, but he also knew, that afterwards there is still the same love, after removing makeup, with all the odor of sweat, and all these things……
Yes, I agree, I don’t think Hank is addicted to that kind of beauty.
ouff, good, I would have been really disappointed,if he was different. So I have still to think, why he is so upset at the end…..
The is beautiful-I’d like to travel with Hank. And my favorite: “scared as a puppy following the scent of steak into a fire.”
