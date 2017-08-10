The Safest Summer Camp in the World 5

*Part 5 of The Safest Summer Camp in the World. If you haven’t caught up, click HERE.
It’s been half a week now. We went to the Zoo in Helsinki yesterday, so no one died. After dinner every night, the kids all gather while K tallies the number of deaths each person has and gives out rewards for creativity. It seems everyone is at four deaths except two. Ivan, a boy who was in the bathroom while everyone was poisoned on the first night, and Dasha who, after seeing me get electrocuted by the fence, ran into it herself, making her the first to five deaths. K gives her a sticker.
K and I sit by the river while the kids get ready for the next event; a disco.
“Why don’t you just shoot them all five times on the first day?” I ask.
He looks out over the lake, scratching his neck. “We tried that, but kids didn’t want to come back. It’s no fun just to die. So, we started making games and events and, well–as you can see, the kids love it.”
I light a cigarette, not able to have many throughout the day.
“Tomorrow, you can decide how to kill them, American style!”
I laugh. “You’ve already shot them enough.”
He chuckles, “You’re a funny g–” he looks past me. I turn. There is something between the trees. K stands and starts walking, I follow. He gets to the edge of the woods and frowns.
I stand next to him. After a few seconds he smiles. “Just Russian superstition.”
“Uh, okay,” I say.
He waits for me to finish my cigarette and we walk up to the disco.
The disco hall is up the road a bit. The windows are dark. There are strobe lights inside, a few kids outside. It is small, cottage-like. K stops at the door, looking around.
“If you could describe this building in one word, what would it be?” he asks me.
I look up at it. The building is small, more of a cottage.
“Cottage?” I ask.
He looks at it too.
“You’re sure?”
I take a second look. “Sure,” I decide.
“Hm, it is new,” he says, and walks in,
C is outside, talking with some kids.
“How’s the disco,” I ask.
She shrugs, “We have to be inside in ten for when K blows it up.
One of the kids groans, whining about something in Russian.
C tells him to get inside.
“What was that about?” I ask.
She rolls her eyes. “He says he died in the fire the other day so he doesn’t want to get blown up.”
I nod, it seems fair to me, but I leave it at a nod.
K comes out and calls us all in. The bomb is in the middle of the dance floor. S is the DJ. He is playing English songs from my school days;
To the window! To the wall! Till sweat drips…
I can’t help laughing. The kids are dancing like wildfire. I join in.
The countdown starts at ten minutes. Everyone dances, then, the whole place blows to bits.
Being blown up is quite different from dying in a fire, as it turns out.
TO BE CONTINUED…
9 comments
To the window! To the wall! Till sweat drips…….love this song! Nice post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
haha thank you very much. It fills me with nostalgia. Have you ever heard the acoustic cover on youtube? It’s pretty great.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Superb!
LikeLiked by 2 people
haha thank you, glad you liked it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always!
LikeLike
Excellent!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you! I got your email, I am driving across the states right now, currently in Ohio. When I get a chance I will read it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Safe trip.
LikeLike
Ohh, it´s coming to a head! There are testimonies, evaluations and rewards for dying. Bizarre! And very important, everything is prepared suitable for children. Games for children … my video game image in the last story was not so wrong! And always at the current moment …. bomb attacks in the disco. An excellent theme. The cover children’s version of the song has also presented something …. truth presentation more cute. Uhhhhhh and all are convinced of the concept, or do not know anything, but find everything funny and take part. What about the “Just Russian superstition”?
Hairy, Flash! Very good.
Hmmm, when I think about it, we also played questionable games as children … one was called “Who is afraid of the black man” … it was about running and escaping …..so this is the continuation?
LikeLike