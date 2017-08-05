What Happened When Frank Died: Jak

Frank died.
A bug looked down at him. No–not a bug, bigger, with lips; sickly fat ones.
“Frank? Are you with us Frank?”
Frank focused on the bug, the room, his own skin. He looked down at his own naked body.
“What?”
The Bug sighed, as much as a bug can sigh.
“Death number forty-two is a success. Frank, what do you remember?”
Frank tried to sit up. But, he couldn’t. He noticed thick white straps holding down his arms and legs.
“What is going on here!”
The Bug stepped back, looking hurt.
“Frank? It’s me.” As a sign of good faith the bug unstrapped Frank and stepped back. If bugs could manage a hurt frown, this one sure could.
“What, what do you mean it’s you?” Frank stared the bug up and down. It’s body was mostly human.
“We–we’ve been working together for years.”
Frank almost laughed but instead felt very confused. “I–I died?”
“Well, yeah Frank, a few dozen times now. We–oh.” The Bug looked down at the electronic chart in its hands. “I forgot to bring back your memories from after the incident. Oh–you must be confused, hah, sorry Frank, just a moment.”
The Bug started tapping away at the chart in its hands, but Frank lunged forward and snatched the chart away.
“NO! Wait.”
But Frank was backing away, looking at the chart. There were different files.
Afterlife 340758
Afterlife 340757
Afterlife 340756
Afterlife 340755
Frank looked back at The Bug. “Wha–what is this?”
“Frank,” The Bug said, holding up its claws, “Frank we work together. Try to remember, your name is Frank, you’re a parapscientologist, we study afterlives Frank. Ten years ago you committed suicide, I was investigating that afterlife at the time and I agreed to help you find your real wife and son if you would subject yourself to different afterlives and report on them to me and–”
“My family! Did you find my family?”
The Bug sighed, scuttling slowly toward Frank. “Of course Frank, many times. You just–you’ll remember if you just let me–”
The Bug lunged, faster than Frank could move. Frank tried punching and kicking but The Bug had him pinned.
“Get off me you cockroach!”
But the Bug didn’t budge. With one arm, he clicked something on the electronic clipboard. A flash jumped from it, into Frank.
Franks topped punching, he focused his eyes on The Bug.
“What the hell Jak–get off me.”
Jak stepped back. Frank stood and stretched.
“What was all that about?”
Jak sighed, “my fault. When I brought you back I didn’t update your memories and you thought you’d just died again.”
Frank took a deep breath. “Damn, that must have been rough on him, huh?” he said, rubbing his own scarred wrists.
Jak shrugged.
“What?” Frank asked.
Jak rubbed his head-pincers together.
“What?” Frank pressed.
“You called me a cockroach,” Jak mumbled.
Frank sighed, “sorry Jak.” He walked over and put a hand on Jak’s shoulder, then gave him a big hug.
“Home on, let’s go have something to eat, huh?”
Jak nodded, placing the clipboard down on the bed.
**Click HERE for more What Happened When Frank Died.
**Click HERE for Russian translations.
**Click HERE if you want to hug us with your wallet
13 comments
Yeah man ! 😜
LikeLiked by 1 person
haha thank you
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on O LADO ESCURO DA LUA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is absolutely hilarious and awesome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
thanks! I’m glad you enjoyed it. Decided to go a bit light hearted this week
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, I didn’t see that one coming! Very satisfying story, Flash. I love the way Frank gives Jak a big hug to atone for calling him a cockroach!
LikeLiked by 1 person
haha thank you very much. I’m glad this one was a success, I wasn’t too sure going into it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😉 😉 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
haha…shit I don’t know how to make emoticons hmm… :)?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perfect!
LikeLike
people wounder why i named all the seagulls frank in this town! frank thanks for getting reincarnated so many times your a true job!
LikeLiked by 1 person
haha thank you, I am honored by your seagulls. It’s a good name
LikeLiked by 1 person
yah if your ever in town half of them are trained with raising both arms up and saying either “Fuck off frank” or “Fly frank fly” either way it gets them to stop stealing my nomadicly consumed pizzas
LikeLike