Al was born with a scream inside of him. It was an unrelenting, unapologetic scream.
As a kid Al always wanted to walk into a field, right to the middle and let it out–let it out and then die there in the grass, choking on his own vocal chords.
Al got older, and the older and older Al got the more he realized that, left to rot, this scream would poison him. It would creep around inside of him, getting in his eyes and nose and lungs; make him say things he didn’t want to say, do things he didn’t want to do.
This scream had a mouth of its own, you see. It liked the smell of cigarettes and salt. It had ears too, big fat ones–they liked the taste of pornography and a nose that liked the touch of pain.
It had eyes too, of course it had eyes; they liked the look of you, in every way you don’t want to be looked at.
It would get quiet, rarely. If he yelled or broke something, it took a little nap.
It didn’t like people who deserved to be liked. It loved people who didn’t want to be loved. It ate, on occasion.
It sang when he took ecstasy. It laughed when he did cocaine. It talked him out of brushing his teeth at night so that in the mornings his mouth still stank of whiskey.
Sometimes it whispered.
So, Al found a field, a great big one. It took two days getting to the middle. On all sides there was nothing but blue. Someone had been mowing. Al stood in that field and looked around at the great wealth of nothing.
The scream didn’t cower. It didn’t beg or plead or hide. It waited. He sat in that field for a week with peanuts and a bottle of water.
At the end of it , he sighed, stood up, and walked home.
22 comments
Yeah man, yee naa!
haha thank you.
Yes!
Glad you liked this one. Didn’t know how it would be received.
it only took al two weeks to smoke the whole field of blue damn! irons lungs!
haha yeah, Al is a dedicated guy.
You could almost start a religion with that story…
haha thanks, I tried to put a lot into this one without getting too verbose.
Wonderful
Thank you very much.
Your writing skills are impressive to say the least.
Thank you. I am always trying to improve. It’s nice to hear that my efforts are not in vain.
Reblogged this on BCSBook Reviews and News and commented:
OMG you’re so damn good!!!
Haha thank you very much. I’m glad you liked this one. I fiddled with it a lot before posting and wasn’t quite sure if I got it right.
Love this!
You know – I do this, but at the beach … and I take a smoke and a coffee. I last maybe, an hour though, before I get to cold and go home. It’s pretty dam liberating 🙂
That sounds like a beautiful day to say the least. Unfortunately I live in a city right now. Haven’t gotten to somewhere wide open and private in a while.
It is.
Maybe a roof top? I’m guessing you would run the risk of being locked though 😉
Yeah haha don’t want to run that risk in Russia
Lol … very true. Even here (New Zealand) you’d run the risk of being tasered and straight – jacketed. Not cool.
So, I hope you find yourself some place private to scream all you want, some day soon 🙂
Hope so. About to take a trip driving through America. Should find something suitable.
Wonderbar!
haha thanks. I originally had written this one in first person but I rewrote it. I kind of like it better with Al
