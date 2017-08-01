Any port in a storm, is what my Aunt used to say. I didn’t understand. She wasn’t a sailor. My Grandfather, who was a sailor, used to sing songs. One of them was about the captain’s daughter–oh that’s right.

What do you do with the captains daughter…

what do you do with the captain’s daughter…

what do you do with the captain’s daughter…

early in the morning.

Well, on the boat, my grandfather was the captain; his daughter, my mother. So, mostly in the mornings I’d just ask about breakfast.

I haven’t seen a sail boat in over a decade, my grandfather in two. My aunt still says any port in a storm even though I’m sure it’s been much longer since she’s been sailing.

When my Grandfather wasn’t singing about my mother he’d give advice. He’d say that sun-tan lotion is bad, doctors are crooks and death is just someone you haven’t seen in a while.

The internet killed him.

The internet killed a lot of things, like songs about sailors; captains, daughters and otherwise. I looked for my grandfather’s song the other day. I found it. It was a woman in a tight wenches outfit, she sang while thick-necked sailors beat-boxed dubstep.

I listened. It was like finding the nose of someone you love on a stranger’s face. I listened right through, wondering the whole time what “any port in a storm” means.