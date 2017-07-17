The Walk: The Art of the Wave

I used to run around willy-nilly and use words like willy-nilly. I was a kid, living in the country-side. Then, five years ago, I moved to a city, then another and another.
This isn’t so bad, I think, making my way along a road in some green corner of Finland. I’ve been here twenty-four hours. The closest shop is two kilometers, I was told. I’ve got free time, so, I walk. The sun is out. It is the Finnish sun; St. Petersburg’s less temperamental cousin. I’ve brought my music with me: Whitney Houston.
As I walk I realize how colorful everything is. The word vibrant pops into my head. I suddenly realize that I haven’t thought, or spoken the word vibrant since I arrived in Russia.
“Vibrant,” I say aloud. It sounds weird, I put it away.
A car drives by. Instinctually, I shy away. The driver gives me a wide birth, he slows and then does something incredibly odd.
He waves.
My hand, not use to the gesture, hangs rudely at my side. I keep walking, I make a promise to myself that I will wave to the next driver. It doesn’t take long. A minute at most.
Over-eager, I hold my hand high and shake it wildly. The driver slows, stops.
“Oh, uh–sorry,” I call through the window, “I was just waving.”
The driver, a woman, smiles. She nods and drives on. I take a deep breathe. I look around.
“You used to know how to do this,” I remonstrate myself.
Across a field are some horses. I wave to one of them, casual. with a polite lilt that says, “howdy neighbor,” or the less creepy Finnish equivalent. I try again, then again. The horse doesn’t judge.
Finally, well-practiced, I trek onward. Perhaps two minutes later another car approaches, it is blue. I take a quick breath and lift my hand. I even give a little head-nod with it, as though I’ve suddenly become a natural.
The man, or maybe a woman–they are old–waves with half their hand on the steering wheel. I put my hand down, cool-like.
I wait till I can no longer hear the car. Then, I start to dance. I hit play on Whitney and up-my pace. I start singing aloud, throwing waves out to everything I see; flowers, horses, trees, clouds, bees; yes, even bees.
The country-side is lovely, I think, half-way to the store.
…TO BE CONTINUED.
11 comments
GOD! So tender. Gorgeous!
*waves a we-are-the-world wave*
Haha thank you very much. I am glad you liked this one. I thought of it while I was walking, waving at a horse.
That story is a total and utter delight! It’s like making love while eating chocolate ice cream and listening to Mozart’s ‘Exultate’! In a rose garden!
Exactly! 🙂
haha wow. Thank you very much. I hope the next two parts are as satisfying.
A real feel-good story …. nice! It is astonishing how you be touched by such small things you consciously accept. Und winken ist etwas sehr Bejahendes! Just last week I was waiting in a fast food restaurant, the waiter jumped behind his dresen and pulled me out on the arm:” They make war, come! ” I was quite irritated, then he said: “wave!” And then came a military parade and I waved and the waiter was happy and the soldiers too. In the evening, I discovered a little girls at the window in the neighbourhouse, who was watching me. I waved to her too. Well, kids waving often. Oftentimes, I know the reaction already. She hesitated for a moment, then wake back and hid behind the curtain, looking carefully. Then we have been waving for a while until her mother has taken her away from the window. Thank you for the beautiful story!
I’m glad you didn’t wave willy-nilly.
haha of course not…never.
Love the artwork.
Maybe it’s time to move out of Russia???
awesome art
