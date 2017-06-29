The Shame Pill

I sit by the window smoking my first cigarette of the day. It tastes like the sidewalk outside the English department of my university; seven years and seven-thousand miles ago.
Someone is calling out something through a megaphone outside. N comes into my room, he walks over to the wardrobe and reaches up to where he stashes his emergency cigarettes.
“What the hell is that noise?” he asks, coming over and sitting on the window sill. He listens a moment then grumbles.
“Damn post-modernists.”
I frown. “What is he saying?”
“God is alive, he remains alive, we have brought him back.” N makes a noise like someone being reunited with spoiled shrimp.
I close the window. There is a noise from the hall.
“Is someone here?” I ask N.
He nods. “My friend C, in from Moscow, came and passed out last night.”
“C?” he calls. A young man with blue hair and nose piercing stumbles into my room, holding his head. He makes it to the couch, fumbling for a cigarette. He has a half drunk bottle of whiskey which he drops onto the table.
“I sniffed a girl’s neck!” he moans. His eyes are swollen.
I look at him, then at N. “What?”
“I sniffed it! for, like, no reason! What is wrong with me?” he shakes his head. “No–no, it’s the pills! I know it’s not a big deal. But, why would I sniff it? I was just standing there, then I just leaned and sniffed it. I didn’t even drink that much!”
I frown at N, he shakes his head and shrugs.
“What pills?” he asks
C pulls an empty box from his pocket and hands it to N. N studies it.
“What are they?” I ask.
N frowns at the box. “Shame pills,” he turns it over, “make every drunken misstep feel like defecating at the alter?”
C nods.
“What the hell does that mean?” I ask.
“It says here that they exaggerate feelings of shame after drinking.”
C groans, nodding.
“So?” N says, placing the box down, “I’m guessing they worked?”
C’s eyes go wide. “Have you ever sniffed someone’s neck!? For no reason?”
He looks panicked.
“Uh, no,” N says.
“Exactly! Idiot!” He hits himself with both hands, close-fisted. He shakes his head, over and over.
“I’m never drinking again,” he moans. He begins to weep. His cigarette sags, slowly burning a hole in the end of his shirt. Finally he stands up and lumbers out of the room. N picks the package of pills up. He raises an eyebrow, holding them out to me.
I think, only for a moment.
“Not there yet,” I decide. N nods in agreement, tossing the pills aside and snatching up the abandoned bottle of whiskey.
Whoa, inflicting mental cruelty on yourself to stop an addiction. I suppose that’s one way people go about it. What I personally find that’s ‘negative’, yet motivating, is insecurity. But that’s because it’s arguable that striving for greatness is actually running away from the fear of inadequacy.
Damn. These pills coupled with that collar from before would certainly make alcohol manufacturers lose sleep! Such a shame!
yeah, and Flash could have placed, all owners of bars together with the “Damn post-modernists” on the street…
God, I love this one.
I enjoyed reading this.
Bravvvoooo … Flash, ha, I would not have expected this! Hihi, wonderfully funny, as always! Favorite phrases:
“It’s like the sidewalk outside the English department of my university, seven years and seven-thousand miles ago.” … continue to write somthing like this, and you manage me to quit smoking …;:)
“Someone called something” … the typical, resigned equivalency of the two gentlemen …:)
“I sniffed a girl’s neck!” He moans … hahaha … without reason? No, there must be a reason, because the pill exaggerates only the feelings of the shame, … nothing would be strengthened.
Ha, and the end: Now it’s clear! The two men are not only always in a bad mood, they also want to have a bad mood! Who would wish, in their mood, a reinforcement of feelings of shame? Well, alternative whiskey bottle is surely a good possibility to have a similar effect. Especially since the pills box already was already empty ….; ) You could have also quietly lit a cigarrette. I am thrilled, flash and big fan!
P.S.:I didn’t understand this: “feel like defecating at the age?”
P.P.S.: Great scaring illustration!
