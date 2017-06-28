What is Written on the Bottom of my Foot

It is one of those days where music just sounds better. Even the songs you’ve heard a thousand times–especially those. I sit reading Stephen King by the window; a thing you do when you have nothing to do and nothing to read.
“How can you read and listen to music at the same time?” N asks, walking in. I put my kindle down. I start hearing the music again, ABBA. I pause it.
N slumps down on the couch beside me. I hand him a cigarette. He doesn’t object. I light one for myself.
“ABBA? Really?” he asks, nodding toward my computer.
I shrug. “It’s the type of music you listen to when you’ve got nothing to do and nothing to listen to.”
N frowns. “You’re listening to it on YouTube?”
“So?”
“So you have pretty much all the music in the world to listen to, that made no sense.”
I place the ash tray between us. “Yeah, but it sounded nice.”
“The music?”
“No, what I said.”
N narrows his eyes at me. “It was nonsense.”
“Nonsense can be beautiful.”
“Can it?”
I hit play on ABBA–Chiquitita, I tap my foot along with the beat.
“Yes.”
N shrugs, sinking deeper into the couch.
“Missing someone sucks,” he groans.
I don’t nod, I don’t need to. He knows I agree. Instead, I smoke and wait.
“Do you ever rub your own skin, maybe on accident and find that, somehow , the touch of your own skin makes you think of that person, makes you miss them even more?” he asks, serious.
I can’t help choking a bit on my cigarette.
“Hm, no?”
His bottom lip sags. “Yeah, no, I know, it’s weird.”
“No, it’s not that–it’s just, I’m really hairy.”
N looks thoughtful. I knock my cigarette out in the ash tray.
“You don’t miss hairy people?” N asks, finally.
I suddenly think of my best friend. I place my hand on my chest, lightly scratching my chest hair. N frowns at me. I pull my hand away.
“Uh, no. I mean, yes, but no. It doesn’t make me miss him. I thought you were talking about, like, romantically missing someone.”
“I was.”
I glare at him. “Well, then why the thing about hairy people?”
He shrugs, “just curious.”
He takes the back of his hand and rubs it along his arm. He looks lost for a moment. Then, he takes a deep breath and stands up.
“Oh well, it feels nice. Too bad you have hair everywhere. It helps, oddly.”
He turns and walks out.
The music, instead of singing, nags for silence. I pause it and frown down at my own body. Suddenly, I get an idea. I bend one leg up, take two fingers and brush them along the bottom of my foot.
it tickles.
21 comments
I know those kind of days you describe it perfectly and the picture is an elegant match
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. And yes. Those days are rare but exceptionally lovely.
LikeLike
Sometimes I’m sure these are actual transcriptions of real conversations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha actually this one is entirely made up. Sometimes they are based on real conversations Nikita and I have but not this time. I actually found myself weirdly missing someone after touching my own hand and then wrote this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha and even when Nikita read it he said “I would never make fun of you for listening to ABBA. I love ABBA.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, I knew that part had to be fiction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nikita loves ABBA???? You´re joking…can´t believe this…well I have to keep in mind…: )
LikeLike
I always want to know more about these characters/people. So intrigued!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well they are the two most common characters I have so you will certainly see more of them. Also if you go back through the logs there are many stories that include them. Too many to list haha. I’m glad you like them. Hopefully their weird conversations continue to entertain.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Awesome! I will definitely check thise older stories out!
LikeLiked by 1 person
love the ending, “it tickles” !
LikeLiked by 1 person
haha thank you. I am glad
LikeLiked by 1 person
hahaha, again an excellent story to laugh and to reflect. Still a cheerless prevailing mood. How can it be otherwise…; )
“I don’t nod, I don’t need to. He knows I agree.” And reading “Stephen King” with “Chiquitita” Background music. It tells its own tale! An analysis of this, would be already very interesting…:)
But really funny details with an fantastic idea at the end!
P.S.: Yes, and the picture is really an elegant match! He looks a little bit like Jesus. And the hairs? Well combed! They look like “lines” on a wall at a prison!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha jesus in a prison of hair. that is a nice image. And I am glad you liked the story. I try to keep it more interesting than just the dialogue.
LikeLike
This is definitely the case. The dialogues have the joke to smile, the story makes thoughtful and stimulates to think!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad I could entertain on multiple levels. Hopefully I can keep it up. Have a few more ideas in the works. Oh and tomorrow’s story will be the one I told you I’ve been thinking about that you gave me the idea for after talking about the drunk collar.
LikeLike
ohhhh, what a honor! This kind of memory-delete-thing? I´m looking forward!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha not exactly memory deleting. You’ll see
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like Nikita has finally given up the pretence of quitting smoking. It’s been hilarious watching his progress thus far.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hahaha. It makes me so happy you’ve followed his progress. It was entertaining to watch. I’m sure he will try again some day. To be fair he has cut back a bit
LikeLiked by 2 people
What you are looking after!! Well, maybe the stories are not chronological, then he is perhaps still non-smoker. Or is smoker and starts trying to quit later ….. but if it “Flash” so confirmed, then it will probably be so!
LikeLike