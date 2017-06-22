Hey everyone,

Sorry this is a day late. Yesterday we posted a new story on Hijacked Amygdala called “Outside my Window: 7:26 – 7:59 P.M.”

This is actually simply what happened outside my window between 7:26 and 7:59 P.M on June 7th. (Mokhovaya Ulitsa, St. Petersburg, Russia) I was practicing writing descriptions and liked how it came out.

Here is the link: “Outside my Window: 7:26 – 7:59 P.M.”

While you’re there check out some excellent poetry by THE FEATHERED SHEEP, some fantastic art by Tony Single, and some great stories and poems by listentothebabe.

Hope you enjoy the story and the work of the other artists over there.

-Flash 365