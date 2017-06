Hi everyone,

It is Wednesday. Hop on over to Hijacked Amygdala if you’d like to check out a very short piece I wrote called “The Hung-Man’s Bottle Cap”

While your there I’d recommend checking out some great poetry by Markrenney2 and TheFeatheredSheep (whose work consistently reminds me that I can’t write poetry.) as well as many other talented artists over there.

Link to: The Hung-Man’s Bottle Cap

Thanks for reading,

-Flash 365