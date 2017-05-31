spare_change

I walk out of the DMV toward my car, waiting for my friend to finish his business inside. As soon as I exit the door, a man stands blocking the way
“Excuse me sir, you wouldn’t happen to have a quarter on you by chance?”
“Yeah hold on.” I walk ten feet to my car and open the door to rifle through the trash for some change.
“Excuse me sir, you wouldn’t happen to have a quarter on you by chance?”
I turn around to see a second man with his hand held out.
“Yeah, hold on” I turn back to the trash and dig out as much change as I can find, split in half and hand one part to the man behind me.
“Thank you sir, God bless you sir,” he says.
Then, I walk back to the man waiting by the door. I put the rest of my change into his hand.
“Thank you sir, God bless you sir,” he says.
I go back to my car and sit, reading with my window down.
“Excuse me sir, you wouldn’t happen to have a quarter by chance?”
I look up to see the first man standing at my window, not an ounce of recognition in his eyes.
“No, I’m sorry. I don’t have any change.”
