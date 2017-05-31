FLASH BACK: MAY

Hey guys,

So, we have decided to, at the end of each month, post a five-story Flash back.

These are for people who might not have the time, or desire, to hear from us every day. We don’t want to turn into your needy, yet lovable cousin…

“Ugh, Flash 365 is calling again!”

So, I will be highlighting five of our personal favorites from this past month. But, for those of you who do follow along each day, I don’t want to waste your time. So, I will give a little background on each of the stories for anyone who is curious.

The Playlist at My Mother’s Funeral: This was a Mother’s Day post. It is actually entirely true. My mother always says “when I die, throw a party.” Each of the songs listed, and the stories behind them, are true. (After posting this story, my older brother emailed me asking that I add “The Memory of Trees,” by Enya.) The idea behind the end is an idea I’ve always had. That losing a parent is devastating, but it also means that they didn’t have to live through you dying, which, I’d imagine, is the worst pain anyone could feel.

Steal My Sunshine: Okay, so this didn’t actually happen. There were actual protests here in St. Petersburg as a result of this videos highlighting a lot of corruption in the Russian government. I won’t pretend to understand the intricacies of it, but, it fascinated me. I won’t go into much more detail. But if you’re interested, click HERE for a short video that more or less summarizes everything. (There are subtitles) The sun aspect is just a bit of a joke because the sun refused to come out until freaking April this year.

Ambidextrous Pornography: This story, as with all the others in the “conversations with Hank” series, is true. I was 21 and living with Hank (not his real name) and he was one of the most fascinating people I’d ever met. I will try to remember more of my conversations with him for the future. We lost touch, but I recently found out what he is doing, and well, he didn’t get any less interesting.

Moving Day: Hm, this is one I tried to write for a while. It is almost entirely true. I was young, trying to get this guy to hit on women, really being a jackass about it. I remember very clearly him grabbing me and saying exactly what is in the story. It was painful to think about for a long time, because, well, he was right. It made me realize I needed to change a lot in my life. Funny, I don’t even remember his name.

A Pickle: A story I wrote, with only one arm, quietly.

Okay, so, those are the five for this month. If there are any that you particularly enjoyed, or would like me to give some background on, just let me know in the comments.

Thanks for reading,

– Flash-365