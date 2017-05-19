Flash Back

Hey, so we have been doing this for quite a while now and in the past seven months I’ve written over 200 stories and Nikita has drawn over 200 pictures. It’s been a lot of work and a lot of fun. Since there are many more people reading now than in the beginning, I wanted to make a post highlighting five earlier stories that give some history about how we got to where we are today. If you’re bored or want to see some of our earlier work, check them out:

Cheese and Handcuffs: This a true story that happened right when Nikita and I first met. It can give you an idea how our relationship began and blossomed. It is the only story based in Russia not written in my usual style.

The Last Prophet: This was the first series I tried to do. It was an idea I tried to capture for many years but only managed to barely grasp in the first month of doing this. They are still two of my favorite characters.

100 Words for Overcast: This story was my first attempt at magical realism which pretty much set the tone and style for all my future stories about Russia.

The Mermaid With The Hyena Tattoo: V is a character that pops up in my stories occasionally. This is where the character originated. She is based on a real person and this story isn’t too far from what actually happened.

What Happened When Frank Died: The Sand Dollar: This is the first Frank story I ever wrote…that got out of control fast.

Anyways, read them if you’d like, just thought I’d give my input so you don’t have to go slogging through 200 stories if you’d like to see some of our earlier work.

Thanks for reading,

– Flash 365