Miles Davis Blowing Miles Davis

No matter how diligent, no matter how many double checks and triple checks, the sun always manages to find a crack in the curtains, smacking me awake just before I’m ready to get up.
My arms are numb. How did I manage to sleep on both my arms, is the first thought of a bad day.
I grumble my way into the kitchen, admire some dirty dishes, make some coffee. I’ve given up on tea.
The coffee maker is gone. It means M and N are already awake. I shuffle into the other room, lighting a cigarette. They look as good as I feel.
“I thought you said whisky doesn’t give you hangovers?”
“Mhm,” I manage. I sit down. The coffee left is crumbs. It starts to rain, dark and cold. M gets up and dashes out onto the balcony. He spends a few minutes carrying plant after plant inside.
“It was sunny fifteen minutes ago!” he cries, carrying some miniature tree or another past us. We watch.
Finally the plants are safe. M sits, glaring out the window.
“How’d you sleep?” N asks.
“I woke up with both my arms asleep.”
“How did you manage to sleep on both your arms?”
I shrug.
“I had a sex dream,” M announces. He frowns out the window.
“It was weird.”
We wait. He takes a breath.
“I was blowing Miles Davis. Then, I stood up, looked in the mirror, and realized I was Miles Davis. At which point Miles Davis started blowing me.”
“Uh-huh, maybe you should take a break listening to Miles Davis,” N suggest. M looks over at his collection of records, longingly.
“Yeah,” he mutters, “maybe.”
Then, he throws his arms in the air. “What the hell!”
I turn. The sun is blazing through the window. M starts carrying all his plants back out on the balcony.
“This country has lost its damn mind, sky and all,” he tells his trees.
N watches him. I light another cigarette in preparation to brush my teeth.
