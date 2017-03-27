I remember the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. I don’t remember when. I don’t remember why. I do remember where; Minneapolis, Minnesota.
There was a girl. We met in Maine. We met again two years later in Massachusetts. She moved to Minnesota in that phase after a first kiss when colors vibrate and whistle tunes.
I worked two jobs for two months. I bought a flight to Minneapolis. I told her I loved her. She took me to a rave with her friends. It was a Friday. The music was loud, so loud it made my bones ache. I sat in a corner drawing cartoons on coasters. She danced. I left for a cigarette. It was cold; late fall, maybe. The lights were on in a bar across the street.
I don’t remember crossing the road. I remember sitting at the bar. It was light there. The bartender made me a gin and tonic; fast, cheap and watered down, with a dry lime.
A musician with a rag of hair in green sunglasses played cover-tunes on a corner-platform.
A man made of cut-off sleeves of old T-shirts and unwashed beer cans stumbled around on the floor. He cried out the words to “Sweet Caroline.” He sounded like a lost child in the grocery store. All of him danced. His fingers played two guitars, his feet stepped on two different sets of phantom toes and his eyes did the waltz. He was the happiest man in the world.
Then a sound broke through the music. A sound that would make you run, alone in the woods. A woman, made entirely of week old bread and wet ash-trays leapt onto the floor. She had a mole on her left temple. She stumbled into the man. Her wild hair met his camouflage hat and fell in love. They regained their composure and fell into a bestial jig. She fell left, him right. They complimented each other like yin and yang in a blender.
I watched as they both howled out “Bap-Bap-Bah!” into the air. The man in green sunglasses upped his game. He played louder, sang harder. People in the bar began to clap. I did too, forgetting my gin and tonic. The pair on the floor swung each other around. The man dipped the woman and dropped her on her ass. She wriggled around on the ground. The man stood above her shaking his butt, lower, and lower. She spanked it. He howled. He turned and pulled her up off the ground. They both came in close, singing into each other’s invisible microphones. Then, they spread their arms wide as the last verse died, their pot bellies kissing for the first and last time.
The song ended. The bar cheered. The man and woman high-fived. The woman went back to her table of friends. The man slumped into a nearby booth.
Someone touched my arm. The girl I was there to see looked at the scene, then at me.
“What are you doing in here?” she asked.
I opened my mouth. I closed it. She grabbed me by the hand and dragged me out of the bar. I stared across the street at the concert hall. A hoard of high-heels and hair-gel are smoking outside of it.
“You go ahead. I’ll be in soon,” I told her. She shrugged and dashed off. I sat down on the curb and lit a cigarette. I took a breath and began to cry.
I enjoyed this very much.
I will never get tired of hearing that. Thank you. This is one of the stories I’m most proud of.
“She stumbled into the man. Her wild hair met his camouflage hat and fell in love. They regained their composure and fell into a bestial jig. She fell left, him right. They complimented each other like yin and yang in a blender”
Fantastic. And you really have to be in the right, unexpected low-down bar to see true love like this~~
Absolutely. I’m glad you like it. I’ve wanted to write this story for years but never found the right words till yesterday.
I wonder if he wept because he questioned or knew that the love between him and the rave girl was not something he thought was real as the couple he saw dancing on the floor.
I think that is certainly part of it. If not all of it. Either way it is my favorite interpretation, thank you.
You’re welcome
Dance like no one’s watching – even if they are.
The bar made him happy – the rave made him…cry. Did he even know who HE was before that moment?
NICE!
Haha I’m pretty sure he did not. It’s weird the moments where life decides to remind you of that.
Amazing! Nice word usage and structure
Thank you. I’m glad you enjoyed it. I’ve had this story in my head a long time. I’m glad it came out well.
The beauty of getting behind is having so much to look forward to. This is tremendous, Flash, such humanity in one short…flash. 🙂
I’m glad it came off well. Been trying to write this one for a while
Hey, totally enjoyed it… Salutations to your choice of words, like yin and yang in a blender 🙂
Haha, thanks. I wasn’t quite sure where I was going with it. Everything just sort of flowed and I rolled with it. Glad it came out well. I was reading a lot of Marquez when I wrote it.
Hey, that is how a good piece always comes out.. only when it wants to, in free flow, not when we will it. 🙂
Interesting. Can you suggest me a Marquez to start with?
I started with a few of his short stories. They are fantastic. Then I moved onto 100 years of solitude. But everyone keeps telling me I have to read love in the time of cholera. So I’ll get to that soon. But you can find some of his short stories online for free. I’d say start there.
Thanks for shedding light.. I will do that. 🙂
Wow, fantastic stuff. That was remarkable.
The ending is spot on and inevitable. The guy has just learned the unwelcome news that the woman he came for is not a woman he’s in love with. But at the same time, it redemptive because realizing this, he can start anew. He didn’t make any horrid mistakes, he’s learning it and can grow from it.
At least, that was my interpretation. Regardless, this was a great read. Well done.
Yeah, that is a spot on interpretation of it. I’m glad you enjoyed it. I’d occasionally wake up with this story in my head for the past few years but only recently sat down and managed to get out a version I was happy with.
Clear, simple and surprisingly profound.
Thank you. This one is close to my heart so that means a lot.
I can tell. This passage is one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever read. Actually, do you mind if I repost it on my blog, Outlet as a shoutout to you?
Of course. We just want to entertain. The more the better.
Shared on my FB page. Interesting. Made me think. Made me want to write.
I’m glad you enjoyed it. It’s one of my more personal stories. It’s a true story. I always remember it late at night and I decided to try and write it. I’m happy it came out alright. Feel free to share it wherever you’d like, thank you.
Nice, very nice.
Thank you very much. This story was on my mind for a long time. I’m glad it came out well.
Beautiful writing.
Thank you very much. I’m glad you enjoyed it.
Read it when I’m high, pretty awesome I should say. Great Scott
Haha fantastic. I hope it is equally enjoyable on all substances. Thanks for reading.
My love has damned the very idea of love so now tearss have abandoned me and allis a till it lasts
I don’t know what kind of browsing I was doing when I stumbled upon your work. Thank you. 🙂
